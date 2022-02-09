Area school board races will be focus of February 15th vote

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re a week away from the February primary and if you plan to vote, expect to see a long list of names running for school board.

These races normally don’t attract attention, but this is changing across the country.

Over the past year, school board meetings in Appleton have drawn protesters outside, with some now seeking a change at the ballot box.

That’s giving voters the biggest candidate choice many have seen in recent memory.

“School board elections tend to be some that are very not visible and people really don’t take seriously but now school boards are at the center of what we call the culture wars,” Angel Saavedra Cisneros with the St. Norbert College Political Science Dept.

In Appleton, nine candidates are on the ballot, seeking four positions on the board, but only eight will advance past next Tuesday’s primary.

Instead of hosting a panel this year, The League of Women Voters of Appleton have individually interviewed all of them.

The information has been posted here.

“You can hear where they have some special interests that individuals have that are going to broaden, could broaden the scope of voters,” added Jacqui Klimaszewski, a member of the organization.

It’s a similar situation in other school districts.

In Howard-Suamico, nine candidates are on the ballot.

In both Neenah and Kaukauna, eight people are running, and in West De Pere six people are seeking two seats.

While COVID restrictions and required masking have been a big issue, it’s not the only thing driving interest.

Cisneros said, “The other one has to do with parents and different groups trying to determine what the curriculum is in schools and so there’s several different ways to think about the type of influence that school boards can have on what is even taught in schools.”

Since there’s no state wide race being decided, these school board elections will be the driving factor among those who do show up next week.

Turnout is typically low for this primary, but early voting is already underway.

