Advertisement

Amazon expanding in Kenosha

Amazon fulfillment center (file image)
Amazon fulfillment center (file image)(Amazon)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. - Amazon is expanding its Kenosha operations and adding up to 400 jobs.

The Kenosha Area Business Alliance says Amazon plans to lease a 1 million-square-foot distribution center and begin operating by early next year. The distribution center is east of Amazon’s fulfillment center that opened in 2013 along Interstate 94.

The company has more than 3,000 employees in Kenosha.

It’s the latest in a series of developments in Wisconsin by the online retailer. The latest development comes after last week’s news that Amazon plans to develop a $200 million facility in Cottage Grove that is expected to employ 1,500 people. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Rivers High School
No classes at Two Rivers High School Wednesday after student death
Crashes slow southbound traffic on I-41.
Inattentive drivers blamed for chain reaction crashes on I-41
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
Valerie Rinehart stands in front of her burned home in the unincorporated town of Greenleaf...
Brown County house fire highlights lack of affordable housing in NE Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases down, vaccinations down, deaths up

Latest News

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (file image)
Judge orders attorneys to try to resolve dispute over missing election probe records
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Fire destroys home in Door County
Car crash
Man, 78, killed in crash in Manitowoc County
February 9 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered snow