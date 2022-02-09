Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Lose weight while you sleep!

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’ve been struggling to lose weight and you’re not getting enough sleep, a new study says there’s a connection.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz discusses a study by universities in Madison and Chicago that could provide a missing piece to the dieting puzzle.

But first, are you bugged by mosquitoes in the warm months? Knowing how mosquitoes see the world provides some insight to save ourselves from bug bites in the woods and our backyards.

