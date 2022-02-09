Advertisement

10-year-old struck by vehicle in Fond du Lac

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A vehicle struck a 10-year-old child in Fond du Lac Wednesday.

The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to the area of Ellen Lane and Old Pioneer Road around 3:28 p.m., according to a media release.

Preliminary investigation led officers to believe that the child was walking eastbound on the side of Old Pioneer Road while a 27-year-old Fond du Lac resident drove westbound. Officers think the child ran into traffic when they were hit by the vehicle.

Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue transported the child to SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital with minor injuries.

The Fond du Lac Police Department reported that an uninvolved individual “impeded FDLPD Officer’s abilities to get the child to the ambulance for treatment and ability to investigate the cause of the accident.”

The individual, a 22-year-old Milwaukee resident, was arrested and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail. They are being held on a disorderly conduct charge.

The incident is under active investigation.

