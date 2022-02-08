Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP looks at blocking abortions if heartbeat is detected

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republicans have introduced a bill that would prohibit abortions if a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The bill would prohibit anyone from performing or attempting to perform an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is present unless the pregnant woman’s life is in danger or she could suffer irreversible physical problems from the pregnancy.

A doctor who violates the prohibition would be subject to investigation by the state Medical Examining Board. Anyone could sue an abortion provider who violates the prohibition.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto the bill if it reaches his desk. 

