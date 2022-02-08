Advertisement

Vos fights attempts to identify illegally-destroyed records in election probe

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is trying to block a liberal watchdog group’s attempts to have him identify records that were illegally destroyed related to the ongoing investigation into the 2020 presidential election.

Vos argues that he has no knowledge of any destroyed records that were requested by American Oversight, a response the group calls “non-responsive and evasive.” It wants Vos to be found in contempt of court.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn scheduled a Tuesday hearing on American Oversight’s request for additional information.

She is expected to rule on the overriding contempt of court request after March 16.

