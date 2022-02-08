Advertisement

Two Rivers City Council approves redevelopment agreement to transform downtown “eyesore” property

New businesses are moving into the old Uni-Mart building in Two Rivers.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - The Two Rivers City Council has approved the sale and redevelopment for the former Unit-Mart property at 2023 Washington Street.

At the Feb. 7 meeting, council members entered an agreement with Wine Not, LLC. Wine Not plans to invest more than $240,000 to the building and site and bring in three businesses

The City listed the businesses as follows:

--Explore Two Rivers Rentals, offering e-bikes, golf carts, canoes, kayaks, snowshoes and other items that customers can rent to take advantage of Two Rivers outdoor recreational opportunities.

--Briars and Brambles, the second location for an established Crivitz business offering gift, decor and clothing items.

--Buckets Gelato, a main street outlet for gelato that will also be featured at Cool City Brewing Company.

The city purchased the property in 2020 under an agreement with Manitowoc County.

“Acquisition by the City was for the sole purpose of bringing about the redevelopment of this long-abandoned property, which has been an eyesore in downtown Two Rivers for way too long,” reads a statement from City Manager Greg Buckley.

The price for the property is $10,000. The agreement calls on Wine Not to document an investment of at least $100,000 in to the property within the next 18 months.

