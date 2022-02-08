SPOTTY LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY

Clouds will thicken tonight as our next weathermker arrives. Some scattered light snow showers or areas of drizzle are possible overnight and into Wednesday. This will be more of a nuisance type snow with little in the way of accumulation. In general it won’t be more than a dusting to a half inch... but could still lead to some slippery travel.

However, temperatures will remain mild. Tonight’s lows will be in the upper half of the 20s to near 30 degrees with highs Wednesday in the mid-to-upper 30s. A brisk west wind gusting to 25 mph can be expected. Skies will stay mostly cloudy into Thursday morning with lows in the upper teens.

A more potent weathermaker is on track for Thursday night & Friday. This system likely arrives with snow showers Thursday night. But, as milder air moves overhead early Friday, a change to mix or rain is expected. That could cut into snow totals, but a couple slushy inches would still be expected through the morning commute. Highs Friday will be rather mild... getting up to near 40 degrees! But any slush left on roads, sidewalks, or parking lots could turn icy as temperatures crash into the single digits Friday night.

Our weekend is looking much colder. Highs may struggle to get back into the low teens on Saturday even with a fair amount of sunshine. Temperatures fall below zero Saturday night and only recover into the upper teens on Sunday. Some additional light snow may develop by Sunday afternoon or evening.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with passing light snow showers. LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Passing light snow... not much more than a dusting. Breezy & mild. HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Some snow develops by late evening. HIGH: 27 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Morning rain-snow mix. Some clearing possible by afternoon. Breezy & mild. HIGH: 39 LOW: 2

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery, and much colder. HIGH: 11 LOW: -3

SUNDAY: A little milder with increasing clouds. Light PM snow. HIGH: 19 LOW: 8

VALENTINE’S DAY: Seasonably cold with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 22 LOW: 7

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Rain-snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 33

