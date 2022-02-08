Report: Haliburton traded to Pacers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh North product Tyrese Haliburton is on the move. The Sacramento Kings traded the point guard to the Indiana Pacers, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Haliburton is in the midst of his second year in the league after being drafted by Sacramento in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft. This year Haliburton is averaging 14.3 points per game, and is currently 11th in the league in assists.

As part of the deal Sacramento also sent guard Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to Indiana in exchange for Domas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, and Jeremy Lamb. The Kings also acquired Indiana’s 2027 second round pick in the deal.

The Pacers are trading Domas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Jeremy Lamb to Sacramento for Tyrese Hailburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

Halibutron starred at Oshkosh North, helping the Spartans win a state title in 2018, before playing two years at Iowa State in college.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.