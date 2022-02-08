Advertisement

Report: Haliburton traded to Pacers

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks...
Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jon Durr)(Jon Durr | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh North product Tyrese Haliburton is on the move. The Sacramento Kings traded the point guard to the Indiana Pacers, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Haliburton is in the midst of his second year in the league after being drafted by Sacramento in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft. This year Haliburton is averaging 14.3 points per game, and is currently 11th in the league in assists.

As part of the deal Sacramento also sent guard Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to Indiana in exchange for Domas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, and Jeremy Lamb. The Kings also acquired Indiana’s 2027 second round pick in the deal.

Halibutron starred at Oshkosh North, helping the Spartans win a state title in 2018, before playing two years at Iowa State in college.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
Deedra Irwin crosses the finish line during the women's 15-kilometer individual race at the...
Pulaski’s Irwin claims Team USA’s best ever Olympic finish in biathlon
Matiullah Matie during an interview with NewsChannel 7 on Jan. 31.
Well known Wausau Afghan refugee facing sexual assault charge
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Wisconsin COVID-19 case numbers falling but more slowly
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)
Wisconsin’s Sen. Johnson not fighting to get Oshkosh Corp’s South Carolina jobs

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia motions during the second half of an NFL...
Packers announce hiring of Bisaccia as special teams coordinator
WATCH: Phoenix WBB beats rival Milwaukee for 6th straight win
Green Bay women win sixth straight, topple Milwaukee 65-56
WATCH: Phoenix WBB beats rival Milwaukee for 6th straight win
WATCH: Phoenix WBB beats rival Milwaukee for 6th straight win
WATCH: Pulaski's Irwin reacts to historic Olympic debut
WATCH: Pulaski's Irwin reacts to historic Olympic debut