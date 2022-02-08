Advertisement

Moose attacks Iditarod rookie’s sled team, injures 4 dogs

Residents in Interior Alaska have experienced moose attacks as a result of the winter storms...
By Mark Thiessen
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week.

And the attack didn’t end even after Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal. She said on Facebook last Friday that the moose seriously injured four of her dogs and wouldn’t leave.

The ordeal stopped after a friend showed up with a larger caliber gun and killed the moose.

Watkins wrote that the attack first reported by the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner happened while she was on a training run for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Her injured dogs are recovering.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

