MILD THIS AFTERNOON WITH MINOR MELTING

A south breeze is now stirring in Wisconsin. As it picks up in speed today, it will draw in some mild weather. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. That’s about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. As temperatures climb above freezing, look for some minor melting of our snowpack.

Enjoy some sunshine this morning, because more clouds are coming this afternoon. Another “clipper” disturbance will bring us snow showers later tonight and into tomorrow. A touch of some drizzle, or freezing drizzle will also be possible. The light snow through tomorrow won’t amount to much... Most folks will get a coating to about half an inch.

There’s a better chance of more significant snowfall Thursday night and into Friday morning. As a stronger weathermaker arrives, we may see 1-3″ of wet snow, then some mixed precipitation. Later Friday, as temperatures rise to near 40 degrees, the new fallen snow will probably turn to slush. There’s also going to be plenty of wind churned up by this storm system, followed by a sharp drop in the temperatures heading into the weekend.

In general, with the often warmer and windy winter weather this week, those interested in sturgeon spearing should stay vigilant on the latest ice conditions.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. Mild, but brisk winds. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Snow showers late. Icy drizzle possible. LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers. Any drizzle might be icy. A bit breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit colder... Turning windy late at night with snow, then a wintry mix. HIGH: 27 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rather mild, but windy. Chance of a wintry mix at times. HIGH: 40 LOW: 3

SATURDAY: Turning sunny. Wind-chilly! HIGH: 11 LOW: -2

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. Late flakes. HIGH: 18 LOW: 8

VALENTINE’S DAY: Mostly sunny. Brisk winds. HIGH: 23

