MILD & BREEZY TODAY, CHANCE OF SNOW RETURNS TONIGHT

Mild air along with several snow chances will be the rule for the end of the work week before we turn sharply colder again for the coming weekend.

Look for highs well into the 30s today and again on Wednesday. Breezy southerly winds today will become more northwesterly tomorrow as a clipper system moves on through. Some scattered snow showers or areas of drizzle are possible tonight into Wednesday with the clipper but only minor, nuisance type snow accumulations are expected.

A more potent weather maker is on track for Thursday night & Friday. This clipper may produce a swath of snow across the area (perhaps 1-4″ or so) before a surge of mild air makes things sloppy & slushy during the day on Friday. Some spots may get near 40°! We’ll have more wind to contend with as well. Let’s hope a lot of the snow can be plowed off the roads and parking lots because everything will freeze back up Friday night.

Our weekend is looking much colder. Highs may struggle into the low teens on Saturday even with a fair amount of sunshine. Temperatures fall below zero again Saturday night and only recover into the upper teens on Sunday. Some additional light snow may develop by Sunday afternoon or evening.

I’m going to put a “Cuddle Alert” in effect for Monday, Valentine’s Day. The weather looks pretty quiet but highs should only top out in the low to mid 20s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SSW 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Mild & breezy. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Chance of snow showers or drizzle. LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Passing snow showers. Breezy & mild. HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Some snow develops by late evening. HIGH: 27 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Morning snow then scattered snow and/or rain showers as temperatures warm. HIGH: 39 LOW: 2

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, blustery, and much colder. HIGH: 11 LOW: -3

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. Late flakes. HIGH: 18 LOW: 8

VALENTINE’S DAY: Sun & clouds. Cuddle Alert! HIGH: 23

