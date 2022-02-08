Manitowoc Police investigating shooting near park

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc Police are investigating an attempted homicide near a park in the city.

It happened Feb. 6, at about 2:30 p.m., in the area of Westfield Park.

“The reports received were of multiple African American males engaged in a physical altercation that concluded when both sides discharged firearms at each other,” says Capt. Peter McGinty.

Video shows suspects and vehicles fleeing the area after the shooting.

One person was taken into custody. Police are trying to identify others involved in the case.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to arrests.

To leave a tip, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466 or use the P3 App. You can remain anonymous.

