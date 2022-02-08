Advertisement

Green Bay women win sixth straight, topple Milwaukee 65-56

WATCH: Phoenix WBB beats rival Milwaukee for 6th straight win
By Eric Boynton
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay women earned their sixth straight victory as they knocked off in-state rival Milwaukee, 65-56, on Monday night.

Reigning Horizon League Freshman of the Week Bailey Butler led the way for the Phoenix with 14 points against Milwaukee. Including a big and-one in the fourth quarter to push Green Bay’s lead to seven in late in the fourth quarter.

Seymour grad Hailey Oskey also finished with 14 points on an efficient shooting night. Hitting on five of her nine shots against Milwaukee.

The Phoenix hit the road later this week to take on Oakland after finishing up a home stand that saw them pick up three home wins in just five days.

Green Bay is now tied with IUPUI, Youngstown State, and Cleveland State in the loss column, but has only played 12 games with three games being ruled a “no contest” due to COVID-19 complications.

