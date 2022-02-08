Suspected Green Bay catnapper faces criminal charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspected Green Bay catnapper now faces criminal charges.

Marquise Stephens was charged with one felony theft count and a misdemeanor charge of mistreating animals.

As we previously reported, Bleu the cat was catnapped from Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary on Broadway last week. Stephens, the alleged catnapper, put Bleu into a bag and snuck the cat out a side door.

On Thursday morning, one of Safe Haven’s employees spotted Stephens walking in downtown Green Bay with a duffel bag. Another employee approached and asked for the cat back. Bleu was in the duffel bag. Stephens handed the cat back over to the sanctuary.

Safe Haven has announced increased security measures. They’ll be checking identification and potentially doing bag checks. They’re also putting up new alarms.

