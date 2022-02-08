Advertisement

Driver cited for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County was ‘late for a party’

The driver’s license will be automatically suspended for 15 days upon conviction.
The Wisconsin State Patrol cited a driver for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County in February of...
The Wisconsin State Patrol cited a driver for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County in February of 2022.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol issued a citation to a driver for going 112 mph on an Eau Claire County freeway in February.

The person who was cited for speeding told the State Patrol they were “running late for a party,” according to a Facebook post.

The State Patrol said the driver’s citation for going more than 25 mph over the posted 70 mph speed limit means they will automatically have their license suspended for 15 days upon conviction, according to state statute. No other citations were issued to the driver.

In the post, the State Patrol added “The party will always be there. Please slow down and arrive alive.”

Recently, a trooper in Eau Claire County stopped a motorist for 112 mph in a posted 70 mph zone. When asked why they...

Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
Deedra Irwin crosses the finish line during the women's 15-kilometer individual race at the...
Pulaski’s Irwin claims Team USA’s best ever Olympic finish in biathlon
Matiullah Matie during an interview with NewsChannel 7 on Jan. 31.
Well known Wausau Afghan refugee facing sexual assault charge
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Wisconsin COVID-19 case numbers falling but more slowly
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)
Wisconsin’s Sen. Johnson not fighting to get Oshkosh Corp’s South Carolina jobs

Latest News

February 8 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild day
Wisconsin GOP looks at blocking abortions if heartbeat is detected
Lincoln Hills youth prison (file photo)
Bipartisan bill would build juvenile prison near Milwaukee
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
Vos fights attempts to identify illegally-destroyed records in election probe