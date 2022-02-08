Advertisement

Chain reaction crashes slow morning drive on I-41

Crashes slow southbound traffic on I-41.
Crashes slow southbound traffic on I-41.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews responded to several crashes on I-41 in Outagamie County Tuesday morning.

One crash blocked the left lane of I-41 southbound near Richmond St. That crash has been cleared and traffic is flowing again. Another crash blocked shoulders in the southbound lanes at Ballard Rd.

Outagamie County dispatchers say there were at least three separate crashes in the southbound lanes between Highway 441 and County A. Everything is clear south of Richmond.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: https://www.wbay.com/page/first-alert-traffic/

The Sheriff’s Office attributed the crashes “poor driving and heavy traffic.”

There were no known issues with road conditions Tuesday. Wisconsin 511 showed good winter driving conditions on I-41.

