COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases down, vaccinations down, deaths up

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 virus cases (1,935) were confirmed in Wisconsin in the latest test results, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Tuesday. By the DHS’s calculations, the state averaged 3,142 cases per day over the past 7 days, the lowest average in about 2 months. A week ago, that average was over 5,000 per day. Noticeably, Brown and Sheboygan counties, which regularly see new cases in triple digits, reported double-digit increases Tuesday.

The positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests that are positive for the coronavirus -- fell one-half of a percentage point from 14.1% to 13.6%.

While cases are down, deaths haven’t directly followed that trend. That’s in part because it takes health departments time to confirm a COVID-19 death and submit the report to the state. Sixty-three people were added to the death toll. The DHS says 53 of those deaths were in the past month. After days of decline, the 7-day average of COVID-19 deaths went up from 19 to 22 per day.

Eighteen deaths were reported by 8 counties in WBAY’s greater viewing area: Brown, Calumet (4), Door, Fond du Lac, Langlade, Manitowoc (6), Sheboygan (2) and Winnebago (2).

Here is where counties in WBAY’s viewing area stand as the pandemic is in its third year. Most local counties saw between 20% and 25% of residents test positive for the COVID-19 virus since the first case was confirmed in Wisconsin on February 5, 2020. In Menominee County that metric’s almost 40%. The death rates vary widely from Brown County’s 0.52% (1 in 200) to almost 2% of cases (1 in 50) being fatal in Florence County.

Thirteen of the 20 counties we’re tracking have an infection rate at or above the state average of 23.3% over the past 734 days. Twelve of the 20 counties have a death rate above the state average, which is 0.84% of all cases.

County (population) Total cases % population

tested positive Total deaths % cases that

were fatal Brown (264,542) 68,642 26.0% 357 0.52% Calumet (50,089) 11,271 22.5% 91 0.81% Dodge (87,839) 23,788 27.1% 258 1.08% Door (27,668) 6,470 23.4% 47 0.73% Florence (4,295) 775 18.0% 15 1.94% Fond du Lac (103,403) 28,699 27.8% 204 0.71% Forest (9,004) 2,363 26.2% 43 1.82% Green Lake (18,913) 4,054 24.4% 50 1.23% Kewaunee (20,434) 4,498 22.0% 38 0.84% Langlade (19,189) 4,792 25.0% 59 1.23% Manitowoc (78,981) 16,856 21.3% 147 0.87% Marinette (40,350) 9,393 23.3% 88 0.94% Menominee (4,556) 1,799 39.5% 13 0.72% Oconto (37,930) 9,166 24.2% 81 0.88% Outagamie (187,885) 41,414 22.0% 299 0.72% Shawano (40,899) 9,552 23.4% 107 1.12% Sheboygan (115,340) 28,728 24.9% 236 0.82% Waupaca (50,990) 11,022 21.6% 182 1.65% Waushara (24,443) 4,860 19.9% 63 1.30% Winnebago (171,907) 42,648 24.8% 308 0.72% Wisconsin (5,822,434) 1,357,698 23.3% 11,450 0.84%

Case and death rates calculated from population, cumulative cases and cumulative deaths reported by Wisconsin Department of Health Services on February 8, 2022

Statewide, 4.24% of all cases resulted in hospitalization. Today we saw our calculated 7-day average fall below 100 for the first time since September 13 last year. The DHS numbers show 79 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 care in the past day, bringing our average down to 96 per day. That’s helped by the fact we’re no longer counting last Tuesday’s record one-day total of 578 hospital admissions in the 7-day average. Watch for that average to drop again tomorrow when the second-highest one-day total is out of the count, too.

The latest patient numbers from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) showed us 1,251 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday, with 232 of them in intensive care. It was the fewest COVID-19 patients in hospitals since before Thanksgiving and the fewest in ICU since before Labor Day.

The WHA reported hospitals in the Northeast health care region had 162 COVID-19 patients, including 29 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals were treating 77 patients, with 15 of them in ICU.

Vaccination numbers are some of the lowest we’ve seen. The DHS added 6,330 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since Monday’s report. That’s the second-lowest number of doses reported in one day since early November. The total includes 2,745 booster shots. The 1,249 Wisconsinites getting their first dose of a vaccine is the fewest in nine months. The 2,257 people completing their vaccination series is the third-lowest number in one month. [These numbers don’t add up to 6,330 because there’s overlap in first doses and completed series with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and these only count Wisconsin residents, not out-of-state residents who might get their shot in the Badger State because they work here or for other reasons.]

Only 5 counties in WBAY’s viewing area saw a change in the percentages of people getting at least one dose or completing their vaccine series since Monday.

But statewide, those doses were enough to move the needles one-tenth of a point higher: The DHS reports 63.5% of Wisconsin adults and children have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 59.7% completed their vaccination series.

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 25.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/21.1% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

12 to 17: 59.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/55.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

18 to 24: 58.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/52.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 63.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/58.0% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 68.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/64.5% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 71.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/67.7% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 77.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/74.7% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 64.8% 61.5% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.4% 53.8% Dodge (87,839) 51.9% 49.2% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.2% (+0.1) 73.6% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.0% 49.5% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.2% 52.1% Forest (9,004) 52.2% 49.1% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.0% 53.8% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.2% 50.3% Langlade (19,189) 53.6% 51.1% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.0% 57.2% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.9% 50.1% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 79.8% (+0.1) 75.3% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.5% 50.3% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.6% (+0.1) 60.3% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.3% 45.2% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.1% 59.0% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.1% 52.6% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.6% 43.3% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.6% 58.2% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 294,901 (62.1%) 280,263 (59.1%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 326,776 (59.4%) 310,036 (56.4%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,700,360 (63.5%, +0.1) 3,477,247 (59.7%, +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. For a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots, visit wbay.com/vaccine.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 68,642 cases (+45) (357 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 11,271 cases (+15) (91 deaths) (+4)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,862 cases (82 deaths)

Dodge – 23,788 cases (+18) (258 deaths)

Door – 6,470 cases (+14) (47 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 775 cases (+3) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 28,699 cases (+31) (204 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 2,363 cases (+6) (43 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,648 cases (36 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,054 cases (+16) (50 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,230 cases (66 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,498 cases (+4) (38 deaths)

Langlade - 4,792 cases (+4) (59 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 16,856 cases (+22) (147 deaths) (+6)

Marinette - 9,393 cases (+17) (88 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,735 cases (59 deaths)

Menominee – 1,799 (cases revised -18 by state) (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,166 cases (+6) (80 deaths)

Outagamie – 41,414 cases (+58) (299 deaths)

Shawano – 9,552 cases (+10) (107 deaths)

Sheboygan – 28,728 cases (+24) (236 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 11,022 cases (+27) (182 deaths)

Waushara – 4,860 cases (cases revised -8 by state) (63 deaths)

Winnebago – 42,648 (+68) (308 deaths) (+2)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

