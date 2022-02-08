Advertisement

Competency hearing scheduled for man convicted in grandparents killings

Alexander Kraus enters his arraignment hearing. July 12, 2019. (WBAY Photo)
Alexander Kraus enters his arraignment hearing. July 12, 2019. (WBAY Photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A competency hearing has been scheduled for a man convicted of killing his grandparents in Outagamie County.

Alexander Kraus, 19, was found not competent for sentencing and an exam was ordered. A competency report was handed to the court on Feb. 7. A hearing on the status of his competency is scheduled for Feb. 23.

Kraus was originally scheduled to be sentenced in August on charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. A jury ruled that Kraus had a mental disease at the time of the crime, but found him responsible for the killings.

In 2019, Kraus, then a Neenah High School student, shot and killed his grandparents, Letha and Dennis Kraus, at their home on W. Edgewood Dr. in Grand Chute.

In a bedroom of the Kraus home, an officer found a backpack with a red folder inside. The folder contained “Alexander’s typed out plans for killing his grandparents,” according to a criminal complaint. The backpack also contained a book about an executioner.

In an upstairs bedroom, the officer found a shotgun on a bed and two gun cases and ammunition. “There was a large amount of various ammunition on the floor, and several more guns located in a gun cabinet,” reads the complaint.

Police arrested Alexander Kraus at the W. Edgewood Dr. home. During an interview, Kraus told a detective that he shot his grandparents with a 20-gauge pump action shotgun.

Kraus said he shot his grandfather in the head first and then shot his grandmother.

