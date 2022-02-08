Competency hearing scheduled for man convicted in grandparents killings

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A competency hearing has been scheduled for a man convicted of killing his grandparents in Outagamie County.

Alexander Kraus, 19, was found not competent for sentencing and an exam was ordered. A competency report was handed to the court on Feb. 7. A hearing on the status of his competency is scheduled for Feb. 23.

Kraus was originally scheduled to be sentenced in August on charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. A jury ruled that Kraus had a mental disease at the time of the crime, but found him responsible for the killings.

In 2019, Kraus, then a Neenah High School student, shot and killed his grandparents, Letha and Dennis Kraus, at their home on W. Edgewood Dr. in Grand Chute.

In a bedroom of the Kraus home, an officer found a backpack with a red folder inside. The folder contained “Alexander’s typed out plans for killing his grandparents,” according to a criminal complaint. The backpack also contained a book about an executioner.

In an upstairs bedroom, the officer found a shotgun on a bed and two gun cases and ammunition. “There was a large amount of various ammunition on the floor, and several more guns located in a gun cabinet,” reads the complaint.

Police arrested Alexander Kraus at the W. Edgewood Dr. home. During an interview, Kraus told a detective that he shot his grandparents with a 20-gauge pump action shotgun.

Kraus said he shot his grandfather in the head first and then shot his grandmother.

