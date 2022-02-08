Bipartisan bill would build juvenile prison near Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - A new juvenile prison would be built near Milwaukee under a bipartisan bill that would authorize borrowing $42 million for the project.

The measure comes after years of delays in closing the embattled Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake juvenile prisons north of Wausau in Irma.

The state missed a July deadline last year to close the juvenile prisons, which have been the target of numerous lawsuits alleging abuse by guards, multimillion-dollar settlements and criminal investigations.

Even if the bill wins approval, the Wisconsin State Journal reports Tuesday that it could be years before the facility is constructed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.