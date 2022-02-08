Advertisement

Bipartisan bill would build juvenile prison near Milwaukee

Lincoln Hills youth prison (file photo)
Lincoln Hills youth prison (file photo)(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. - A new juvenile prison would be built near Milwaukee under a bipartisan bill that would authorize borrowing $42 million for the project.

The measure comes after years of delays in closing the embattled Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake juvenile prisons north of Wausau in Irma.

The state missed a July deadline last year to close the juvenile prisons, which have been the target of numerous lawsuits alleging abuse by guards, multimillion-dollar settlements and criminal investigations.

Even if the bill wins approval, the Wisconsin State Journal reports Tuesday that it could be years before the facility is constructed. 

