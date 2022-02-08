Advertisement

Biden’s pick to combat anti-semitism gets Senate hearing after criticism of Sen. Johnson

U.S. Capitol
U.S. Capitol(WRDW)
By KEVIN FREKING
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden’s pick to monitor and combat prejudice against Jews around the world finally got her day before the Senate committee that will evaluate her nomination.

Biden had nominated Deborah Lipstadt to lead the State Department’s office for combating antisemitism in late July. A hostage standoff last month at a Texas synagogue brought about new calls for the Senate to act on her nomination.

Lipstadt’s nomination languished after she was highly critical of comments from Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin about the insurrection on Jan. 6.

Lipstadt said her comments were focused on the remarks, not the person making them.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
Deedra Irwin crosses the finish line during the women's 15-kilometer individual race at the...
Pulaski’s Irwin claims Team USA’s best ever Olympic finish in biathlon
Matiullah Matie during an interview with NewsChannel 7 on Jan. 31.
Well known Wausau Afghan refugee facing sexual assault charge
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Wisconsin COVID-19 case numbers falling but more slowly
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)
Wisconsin’s Sen. Johnson not fighting to get Oshkosh Corp’s South Carolina jobs

Latest News

Wisconsin GOP looks at blocking abortions if heartbeat is detected
Lincoln Hills youth prison (file photo)
Bipartisan bill would build juvenile prison near Milwaukee
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
Vos fights attempts to identify illegally-destroyed records in election probe
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)
Wisconsin’s Sen. Johnson not fighting to get Oshkosh Corp’s South Carolina jobs