“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot

Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.(Wisconsin Lottery)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oneida couple has claimed a $316.3 million Powerball jackpot.

Tammy and Cliff Webster purchased the winning ticket at Jackson Pointe Citgo in Green Bay.

The Websters opted to take the cash payment of $225.1 million rather than annual payments. After federal taxes of $54 million and state taxes of $17.2 million, they’ll take home $153.9 million.

“We are sincerely grateful for this incredible event,” said Tammy. “We always believed that we had a chance to win if we played and this is a dream come true.”

The drawing was held Jan. 5. The ticket had the winning numbers of 6, 14, 25, 33, 46, Powerball 17.

The Websters are members of the Oneida Nation.

“This is a wonderful blessing, and we are incredibly thankful and most appreciative of this opportunity,” said Cliff.

Jackson Pointe Citgo on Packerland Drive received $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The Websters shared the total $632.6 million jackpot with winners in California. It was the seventh largest in Powerball history.

Wisconsin has 19 Powerball jackpot wins since 1992. We’re fourth on the list of most frequently winning Powerball states.

