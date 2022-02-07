Advertisement

Wisconsin’s Sen. Johnson not fighting to get Oshkosh Corp’s South Carolina jobs

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin says he’s not fighting to persuade Oshkosh Corp. to locate 1,000 jobs in his home state rather than South Carolina.

His remarks at a news conference Saturday provided an opening for Johnson’s Democratic challengers to accuse the two-term incumbent of being out of touch with the needs of Wisconsin.

Johnson said he was not trying to get Oshkosh Corp. to put the jobs in his hometown of Oshkosh as part of a multibillion-dollar contract the company won last year to build new delivery vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service.

The company announced in June that the vehicles would be built in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

