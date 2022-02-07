Wisconsin COVID-19 case numbers falling but more slowly

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – COVID-19 case numbers remained low over the weekend compared to any time in the past month. Testing confirmed a net increase of 6,222 cases since the state’s last report on Friday, the lowest cumulative total on a Monday since December 27 (the Department of Health Services doesn’t publish reports on the weekends). It’s comparable to Monday totals going back to early December, as Wisconsin was averaging about 2,000 cases per day.

Right now, though, the DHS says the state is averaging 3,363 cases per day over the past week, down from Friday’s 7-day average of 3,484. We’re starting to see the rolling average fall not as dramatically. Waupaca County saw a sharp revision in its total case numbers, so we’ll be watching to see if there are further corrections in the coming days (county case and death totals in WBAY’s viewing area are listed at the end of this article.)

Still, this is one of the lowest 7-day averages we’ve seen in about two months. The positivity rate is down from 16.1% on Friday to 14.1% today -- that’s less than half of what it was a month ago when 29.5% of all tests over the previous week were positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Hospitalizations also remained low, with 114 people admitted for COVID-19 treatment since Friday afternoon, or an average 38 people per day. To find a lower total on a Monday we had to look back to August 2 -- before omicron, going back to the days when the delta variant was dominant (at that time, Wisconsin was averaging hundreds of cases per day, not thousands).

The death toll grew by 53 over the weekend. The DHS says the state is averaging 19 COVID-19 deaths per day. Using the state’s calculations, 19 is the lowest 7-day average since December 9. That metric only counts people who died within the past 30 days. By our calculations the state health department received an average 36 death certificates every day in the past week when you count all COVID-19 deaths, not just the recent ones. The death rate has plateaued at 0.84% of all cases through the pandemic, which is now in its 3rd year. A total 11,387 people have died out of 1,356,072 confirmed cases.

Friday the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,348 COVID-19 patients are currently in the state’s hospitals, with 277 of them in intensive care units. Northeast health care region hospitals were treating 166, with 26 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals had 98 COVID-19 patients, 19 of them in ICU. We’ll get updated patient numbers from the WHA after 3:30 this afternoon.

Vaccinations were down over the weekend. Health providers and pharmacies reported 17,158 more doses since Friday’s report, for 9.07 million shots going into the arms of Wisconsinites and out-of-state residents alike. That includes 7,138 booster shots; 5,560 Wisconsinites completing their vaccine series; and 2,376 Wisconsin residents getting a COVID-19 vaccine for the first time since Friday.

The DHS reports 3.7 million (3,700,360) Wisconsinites have now had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is 63.4% of the state’s population. Out of that, 59.6% of the state’s population completed their vaccinations, which is 3,477,247 people.

Monday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 25.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/21.0% completed vaccinations (+0.4)

12 to 17: 59.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/55.4% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

18 to 24: 58.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/52.8% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 62.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/57.9% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 68.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/64.5% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

45 to 54: 71.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/67.7% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

55 to 64: 77.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/74.7% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Monday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 64.8% 61.5% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.4% 53.8% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 51.9% 49.2% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 78.1% 73.5% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.0% (+0.1) 49.5% (+0.2) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.2% (+0.1) 52.1% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 52.2% 49.1% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.0% 53.8% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.2% 50.3% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 53.6% (+0.1) 51.0% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.0% 57.2% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.9% (+0.1) 50.1% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 79.7% 75.3% (-0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.5% 50.2% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.5% 60.3% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.3% 45.2% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.1% 58.9% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.1% 52.6% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.6% 43.3% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.6% 58.2% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 294,809 (62.1%) 280,059 (59.0%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 326,697 (59.4%) 309,843 (56.4%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,700,360 (63.4%) 3,477,247 (59.6%, +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. For a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots, visit wbay.com/vaccine.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 68,597 cases (+253) (356 deaths) (+6)

Calumet – 11,256 cases (+48) (87 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,862 cases (+34) (82 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 23,770 cases (+110) (258 deaths) (+1)

Door – 6,456 cases (+23) (46 deaths)

Florence - 772 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 28,668 cases (+124) (203 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 2,357 cases (+10) (43 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,648 cases (+7) (36 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,038 cases (+26) (50 deaths) (+1)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,230 cases (+15) (66 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,494 cases (+24) (38 deaths)

Langlade - 4,788 cases (+24) (58 deaths)

Manitowoc – 16,834 745 cases (+89) (141 deaths)

Marinette - 9,376 cases (+58) (88 deaths) (+1)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,735 cases (+21) (59 deaths)

Menominee – 1,817 cases (+9) (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,160 cases (+28) (80 deaths)

Outagamie – 41,356 cases (+164) (299 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 9,542 cases (+40) (107 deaths)

Sheboygan – 28,704 cases (+151) (234 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 10,095 cases (cases revised -921 by state) (182 deaths)

Waushara – 4,868 cases (+23) (63 deaths)

Winnebago – 42,580 (+275) (306 deaths) (+4)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

