Advertisement

What to watch out for when Oscar noms are announced Tuesday

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for...
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The organization that bestows the Academy Awards says it is suspending plans to award a new Oscar for popular films amid widespread backlash to the idea. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says Thursday that it will study plans for the category further. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By Jake Coyle
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - It’s time again to celebrate Hollywood’s grandest ambitions and most daring risk takers.

No, that doesn’t mean the daredevils of “Jackass Forever.”

Oscar nominations will be announced Tuesday morning, settling several questions about Hollywood’s second pandemic-muted awards season.

Will “Spider-Man: No Way Home” or the latest Bond film bust into the best picture category?

How about Kristen Stewart, who’s portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer” has divided critics and audiences.

This year’s nominations could feature another strong slate of international contenders, but one of the season’s biggest questions - will anyone watch - won’t be known until after the Oscars are handed out March 27.

Nominations will be announced starting at 8:18 a.m. Eastern.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
Despite cold temperatures, ice is still dangerously thin in some spots on Lake Winnebago.
Man escapes truck that broke through thin Lake Winnebago ice
Deedra Irwin prepares for the Olympics
Pulaski native claims Team USA’s best ever individual Olympic finish in biathlon
San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna, a 40-year-old restaurant owner, was put into a medically...
49ers fan in coma after punch during NFC championship
A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of...
Suspect in shooting at apartment in Milwaukee suburb dies

Latest News

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Wisconsin COVID-19 case numbers falling but more slowly
Galen Daniels, Kevin Reed and Keilon Reed were arrested for armed home invasions in Forest and...
Second person sentenced for armed home invasions in two counties
A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of...
Medical examiner IDs 3 dead in Wisconsin apartment shooting
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users