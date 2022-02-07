Sturgeon spearers need to watch crack on Lake Winnebago

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon spearing season, a rite of passage in Wisconsin, is just days away. But, after a truck plunged through the ice this past weekend, ice conditions are something to keep an eye on before thousands take to the lake.

Shanties are starting to find their way out onto Lake Winnebago ahead of opening weekend of sturgeon spearing. And, for the most part, there’s solid ice on the lake.

“We have about 17 to 20 (inches). It’s a good year. People can drive everywhere,” says Don Herman from Sunk? Dive and Ice Service.

But, as a one man found out over the weekend, a large crack on the ice, about a quarter of a mile to a half mile offshore, running the length of the lake is a problem.

According to Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt, “He knew there were some cracks out here that were a concern, and he was trying to navigate around them, and then all of sudden within seconds his truck was fully through the ice and being submerged under the water, into the water.”

While the Fond du Lac man whose truck fell through the ice was able to get himself out of the water and wait for rescuers to take him back to shore, the incident is a good reminder of the dangers out on the ice.

Herman says, “You gotta watch the cracks. The crack goes, Lake Winnebago is 35 miles long and the crack is 35 miles long, probably a little bit longer because the crack comes around the point here, but you’ve just gotta pay attention.”

As they do every year, the local fishing clubs around the lake are monitoring the ice conditions and doing their best to keep track of the crack. But, a recent weather and warm up this week aren’t favorable for the crack situation. “Because of this warm weather, and we don’t have any snow, so when we don’t have any snow the sun just heats up the ice. It just moves. It felt like an earthquake yesterday,” adds Herman.

Since the ice is never 100 percent safe, the Fond du Lac County sheriff recommends anyone on the lake should carry some ice picks in case they fall in. A life preserver is another good tool to wear. And no one should ever head out onto the ice alone.

Sheriff Waldschmidt adds, “It doesn’t matter if you’ve been doing this your whole life or you’re brand new to the sport, have a plan, know what to do, have the right equipment to keep safe. And ultimately have a safe an enjoyable time out there.”

