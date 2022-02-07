Advertisement

SNOW ENDING, BUT SLIPPERY ROADS THIS MORNING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
We saw scattered freezing drizzle switch to fluffy flakes last night. While the precipitation is coming to an end, the roads will likely be slippery this morning. Drivers should allow extra travel time for their morning commute. Also watch for icy patches on untreated sidewalks and parking lots.

High pressure is building into the area behind a departing “Alberta Clipper”. Look for sunshine to occasionally mix with the cloud cover. A brisk northwest wind will bring back seasonably cold temperatures in the 20s. Our wind chills will be in the single digits and teens for the day ahead.

Temperatures will be up and down this week. However, three of the next five days of week, will have highs in the 30s. We might even get close to 40 degrees Friday afternoon. Along with the changeable temperatures, the weather will be unsettled. There’s a chance of a wintry mix into Wednesday, and again late Thursday night and into Friday. That late week storm system could be stronger and produce a few inches of snow and plenty of wind. It’s something that bears watching as the week wears on...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: S/SW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Slick roads early. Partly sunny and seasonably cold. HIGH: 25

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Flurries possible. LOW: 16, steady or slowly rising late

TUESDAY: Broken clouds. Mild, but south winds will be brisk. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A light wintry mix. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 25 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. A rain-snow mix at times. HIGH: 39 LOW: 6

SATURDAY: Turning sunny. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 14 LOW: 3

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with brisk winds. HIGH: 23

