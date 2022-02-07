Advertisement

Samsung’s newest phones will reuse plastic from fishing nets

Discarded fishing nets are being used in the newest Samsung phones.
Discarded fishing nets are being used in the newest Samsung phones.(Source: Samsung/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Samsung’s newest devices will also feature a new material.

The electronics company has incorporated plastic from repurposed fish nets into its products.

The new material will be revealed Wednesday when Samsung launches its new Galaxy devices.

Citing a United Nations report, the company says 640,000 tons of fishing nets are abandoned and discarded every year.

They linger in the ocean, trapping marine life, damaging coral reefs and sometimes ending up in food and water sources.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite cold temperatures, ice is still dangerously thin in some spots on Lake Winnebago.
Man escapes truck that broke through thin Lake Winnebago ice
San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna, a 40-year-old restaurant owner, was put into a medically...
49ers fan in coma after punch during NFC championship
A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of...
Suspect in shooting at apartment in Milwaukee suburb dies
Identity Theft
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to avoid falling victim to identity theft
Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe...
Supreme Court won’t take challenge to absentee ballot boxes

Latest News

Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Flower shops are seeing the same economic issues as any other retailer.
Valentine’s Day flowers meet thorny supply chain issues
SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of...
This betting app will pay you to watch the Super Bowl
Manitowoc Police squad car (WBAY file)
Manitowoc police searching for burglary suspects
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Jury selection begins in hate crimes trial for Arbery death