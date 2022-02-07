Reports: Packers close to hiring Bisaccia as special teams coordinator

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are close to hiring former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia as their next special teams coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was first to report on Monday the Packers are set to hire Bisaccia with an announcement coming soon. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky has since confirmed the report and the announcement would come after the final details are worked out.

Bisaccia has been a special teams coordinator in the NFL for nearly twenty years. Starting with the Buccaneers in 2002, and stops in Dallas, San Diego, and Oakland/Las Vegas.

He was thrust into the role of interim head coach after Jon Gruden’s resignation. Bisaccia led Las Vegas to a 7-5 finish to the regular season, and playoff appearance. The Raiders would eventually fall to Cincinnati in the Wild Card round, and hire Josh McDaniels as their new head coach.

With 20 seasons of experience as a special teams coordinator , Bisaccia is among the most experienced assistant coaches available on the market. He also has more NFL experience than his predecessors Shawn Menenga and Maurice Drayton.

Drayton was fired last week by the Packers after special teams miscues contributed to Green Bay’s divisional round loss to San Francisco. The Packers also finished the season ranked among the worst in the NFL. Coming in at 31st in field goals made, 29th in opponent kickoff return yards, and 32nd in punt coverage yards.

Bisaccia will be come the third special teams coordinator hired by Matt LaFleur since taking over as head coach in 2019.

