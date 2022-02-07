Advertisement

Officers locate body of Keshena man in Manitowoc County

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hypothermia is believed to be a factor in the death of a man in Manitowoc County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 29, at 12:23 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased person in a wooded area off the roadway in the Township of Cato. Officers identified the man as Kurt Pocan Sr., 42, Keshena.

Investigators determined Pocan was driving a stolen vehicle belonging to a family member. On Dec. 29, the Sheriff’s Office was notified of an unoccupied vehicle on Grimms Road south of Highway 10. Deputies checked the area and were unable to locate the driver. The ignition key was in the on position. It’s believe the vehicle ran out of gas.

The vehicle had been located about a half-mile from where Pocan’s body was found Jan. 29.

Autopsy results are pending, but investigators suspect hypothermia was a factor in Pocan’s death.

The case is under investigation by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Coroner’s Office and Menominee Tribal Police.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite cold temperatures, ice is still dangerously thin in some spots on Lake Winnebago.
Man escapes truck that broke through thin Lake Winnebago ice
San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna, a 40-year-old restaurant owner, was put into a medically...
49ers fan in coma after punch during NFC championship
A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of...
Suspect in shooting at apartment in Milwaukee suburb dies
Identity Theft
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to avoid falling victim to identity theft
Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe...
Supreme Court won’t take challenge to absentee ballot boxes

Latest News

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)
Wisconsin’s Sen. Johnson not fighting to get Oshkosh Corp’s South Carolina jobs
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
February 7 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Seasonably cold
February 7 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slick morning drive