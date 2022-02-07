New sign illuminates HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital renovations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new sign over at Green Bay’s first and only Children’s Hospital marks a big milestone in the multi-million dollar renovation project.

“Our neonatal ICU has been here for over 50 years serving the public. So this designation in 2015, to become an umbrella of the Children’s Hospital was really part of the plan to be recognized for all the great work we’re doing,” said Amber Chibuk, Executive Director of HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital.

HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital launched a ‘Join the fight’ campaign to raise $10 million for a renovation project.

“We want to keep kids local. We are serving the U.P. (Upper Peninsula), Northeast Wisconsin and we want kids to stay right here because that’s where their home is. So by us making all these details for parents, for families, and for kids, we want everybody to feel welcome and part of the care here,” said Chibuk.

To date, Chibuk said the hospital has opened a new, state-of-the-art pediatric emergency unit, remodeled pediatric intensive care units, and created a huge interactive video wall made up of 32, 55-inch TV’s.

“So you’ll be walking past and a crab is sitting there that starts to dance and mimic you and the crab will do what you do. So it’s really about keeping kids physically fit and mentally fit. We can do movies on it, we can upload their drawings and their colorings and put them on this screen for them too. So it’s really about keeping the kids engaged in getting their minds off of the care that they’re receiving and just being a kid for a little bit,” said Chibuk.

HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital isn’t done with renovations yet. Phase 3 of renovations will open by the end of February, which is an additional PICU room and more pediatric rooms. Phase 4 will start right after that, which includes a new family lounge area, a teen lounge area, and an area for laundry so patient families can feel more comfortable during longer stays.

“This is all about the kids and their families. When you’re working with kids, it’s a little different because you have the kids and the parents,” said Chibuk. “We want to make sure that the families are well taken care of. When we remodeled these rooms, we kept the parents or the caregiver in mind.”

Although HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital has had that designation since 2015, their new sign went up this month.

“I think for us, the sign is about attention to detail and the care that we offer here. Like I said, our physicians, our nurses, everyone has dedicated their life’s work to the care of kids. And so that’s what we want the community to recognize is that we’re here for you. We’ve been here for you and we’re staying here for you.”

