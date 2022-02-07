Advertisement

Medical examiner IDs 3 dead in Wisconsin apartment shooting

A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer, Wisconsin.
A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer, Wisconsin. (Source: WTMJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BROWN DEER, Wis. (AP) - The county medical examiner’s office has identified the three people who died in a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee apartment building, including the man police say shot the other two before killing himself.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office report listed the deaths of 23-year-old Arieuna Reed and 31-year-old Michael Anderson as homicides and 26-year-old Larvell Huddleston as a suicide.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The three died Saturday following the shooting at Park Plaza apartments in Brown Deer.

A fourth person, Eric Lewis, was injured and was shot in the leg. Lewis said Anderson came to Reed’s aid after she was shot in the parking lot.

