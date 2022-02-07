Marinette native in the running for Military Spouse of the Year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than one million military spouses currently support and maintain the home front, while our service members defend this country.

And each year, one is named the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year.

This year, a Marinette native in the running for the honor.

Liz Kingsley has worn many hats during her 18-year journey as a military spouse.

“Amazing, exhausting, rewarding, oh those are the top three that come to my brain,” says Kingsley.

She also happens to be one of 156 nominees for Military Spouse of the Year.

“It’s just super, super humbling to even be nominated and be in the category with everybody that has done amazing things,” says Kingsley.

Kingsley grew up in Marinette and taught middle school science there until she met her Coast Guard husband, Steve.

From there, it was on to duty stations in Sturgeon Bay, Detroit, Cleveland and her current home Virginia, where Kingsley always made a point to start spouse support groups.

“To connect spouses with each other and that is our biggest asset, our biggest asset is each other,” explains Kingsley.

She also helped organize welcome home celebrations whenever her husband’s ice breaker returned to port, which included Sturgeon Bay.

“I went to one of the Coast Guard committees and I just said, hey we should really have something cool for the guys when they come back,” recalls Kingsley.

With her husband gone at times for months on end, Kingsley says her biggest challenge is being a mom.

Her youngest son is autistic.

And special occasions are when the family sacrifices the most.

“There were Veterans Days and birthdays and anniversaries and all that stuff we just did, I used to have the kids write little notes to their dad and take pictures and have them send it to him,” says Kingsley.

With her husband set to retire in May, this will be Kingsley’s one shot at Military Spouse of the Year.

The first round of voting began Monday, February 7th and runs through Friday, February 11th.

Anyone can vote.

“I don’t really have a pitch for you, it’s just super humbling to be a Marinette girl who’s in the running for Military Spouse of the Year, that’s really all I have to say Jeff, like please go vote, please vote for me,” says Kingsley with a smile.

To read Kingsley’s profile and to vote for her, visit https://msoy.afi.org/profiles/2022-elizabeth-kingsley

