Manitowoc police searching for burglary suspects

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police are in search of two burglary suspects.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a residence in the 1400 block of Daisy Drive at 4:15 a.m. Monday, according to the Manitowoc Police Department.

Ring doorbell video showed two male suspects.

The suspects reportedly entered the residence between 12:45 a.m. and 1 a.m. Monday.

The Manitowoc Police Department is offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to identification and arrest.

Tips can be called in to the Manitowoc Police Department shift commander at 920-686-6551 or Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466. All Crime Stoppers tips may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.