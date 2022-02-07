Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Sturgeon spearing season preview with the DNR

A DNR sturgeon habitat biologist talks about water quality, ice conditions and other factors that can impact a successful season
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of people are gearing up for the start of sturgeon spearing season. It starts Saturday for a maximum 16 days or until harvest caps are met.

Chris Roth talks with Aaron O’Connell, sturgeon habitat biologist for the DNR, on Action 2 News at 4:30, previewing the season:

  • Ice conditions with this temperature roller-coaster
  • Closer look at water quality and whether conditions can quickly change
  • Other issues that can impact a successful season, like spearer turnout and a 35-mile crack that runs across Lake Winnebago
  • And indications of the size of sturgeon we’ll see at the weigh-ins this year

