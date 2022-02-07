INTERVIEW: Sturgeon spearing season preview with the DNR

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of people are gearing up for the start of sturgeon spearing season. It starts Saturday for a maximum 16 days or until harvest caps are met.

Chris Roth talks with Aaron O’Connell, sturgeon habitat biologist for the DNR, on Action 2 News at 4:30, previewing the season:

Ice conditions with this temperature roller-coaster

Closer look at water quality and whether conditions can quickly change

Other issues that can impact a successful season, like spearer turnout and a 35-mile crack that runs across Lake Winnebago

And indications of the size of sturgeon we’ll see at the weigh-ins this year

