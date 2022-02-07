How the pandemic impacted the fight against cancer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - February is national cancer prevention month. The disease is the leading cause of death across the globe. The World Health Organization said cancer accounted for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020.

One local nurse learned firsthand early detection is key to survival.

“I went to the cancer center and I just never envisioned I would be the patient,” Laura Starfeldt, a registered nurse at ThedaCare, shared.

Starfeldt was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in 2016. During a breast self examination she notice a lump in her breast.

“I heard the ‘C-word’ so many times before in my nursing career when I worked at an oncology unit for some time,” Starfeldt said. “But just to know that it was me, it was so different.”

Starfeldt believes the self breast exam and quickly addressing it with doctors saved her life. Now she’s getting the word out with the hopes of saving lives. The concern is high right now, because many people stopped going to the doctor during the pandemic. Initially people were advised to not visit hospitals for elective surgeries and scans while COVID-19 cases skyrocketed. People left and have not returned.

This is a serious problem.

“Everybody sort of turned on a dime and really started focusing on the virus,” Dr. Raymond DuBois, a fellow with the American Association for Cancer Research, remembered.

“Once the pandemic hit, it was like an immediate response,” Laurie Bertrand, American Cancer Society executive director for Wisconsin, emphasized. “You saw a 90% decline in breast, cervical, lung and colon cancer screenings in that 2020 time frame.”

As of this year, those numbers have improved according to the American Cancer Society. However, cancer scans are still down about 30% compared to before the pandemic.

“Your chances of living longer and even possibly getting cured go up enormously when you detect the lesions early,” Dr. DuBois said.

A message shared by our local nurse and cancer survivor.

“It’s also changed me in the sense that I’m on high alert all the time,” Starfeldt disclosed. “If I have an ache and a pain, anywhere, it makes me really anxious. I feel like as time goes on, I get a little less anxious but it’s always in the back of my mind.”

The American Cancer Society recommends yearly mammograms for women considered “normal risk” start at age 45 through 54. When it comes to colon cancer for people in good health with no family history the recommendation for a colonoscopy is age 50 with repeated tests every 10 years.

Annie has a medical background, studying pre-med at Northwestern University before pursuing a Master's in Health, Environment and Science Journalism.

Annie Krall is a former writer and producer for ABC NEWS New York City on the national medical and business units. Prior to that position, she was accepted to medical school her senior year at Northwestern University, after spending four years as a pre-medical student. However, Krall deferred her acceptance to pursue a Master in Health, Environment, and Science Journalism at Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism.

