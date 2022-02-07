Crash downs power lines on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking drivers to avoid E. Mason between S. Webster and S. Monroe.

Police say a crash downed a pole and wires in the area. The roadway could be closed through the morning into the early afternoon.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Green Bay police ask you to avoid the intersection of E. Mason and Webster after a car hit a power pole. Intersection may be closed until early afternoon. Walnut or Main Street bridges are alt. routes across Fox River. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/fPIDTpZlx7 — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) February 7, 2022

Wisconsin Public Service is working to restore power in the area.

Police remind drivers that roads are slippery Monday morning. There was a glaze of icy drizzle and some fluffy snow overnight.

Alternate routes are Walnut and Dousman.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: https://www.wbay.com/page/first-alert-traffic/

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: roads are slippery this morning. Leave a little early and slow down if you can. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/DS064QLGWE — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) February 7, 2022

MORNING UPDATE: Last night, many of us got a glaze of icy drizzle, then a layer of fluffy snow. Watch out for slippery roads for your morning drive. Your severe weather outlook is LOW. The day ahead looks dry & partly sunny. #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/3Tw1bEIY5u — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) February 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.