Crash downs power lines on Green Bay’s east side

A crash closes an intersection in Green Bay. Feb. 7, 2022.
A crash closes an intersection in Green Bay. Feb. 7, 2022.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking drivers to avoid E. Mason between S. Webster and S. Monroe.

Police say a crash downed a pole and wires in the area. The roadway could be closed through the morning into the early afternoon.

Wisconsin Public Service is working to restore power in the area.

Police remind drivers that roads are slippery Monday morning. There was a glaze of icy drizzle and some fluffy snow overnight.

Alternate routes are Walnut and Dousman.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: https://www.wbay.com/page/first-alert-traffic/

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

