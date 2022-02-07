Advertisement

BRIGHTER SKIES MONDAY PM, MORE CLIPPERS ON THE WAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ll enjoy lots of sunshine this afternoon along with seasonable highs in the low to mid 20s. Winds continue from the NW/W between 5 and 15 mph.

Some flurries are possible tonight as clouds build back into the region. Look for lows mainly in the teens with some cooler air farther north. Temperatures could reach their lows during the evening with a slight uptick going into the later half of the night.

Highs zoom back up into the upper 20s to upper 30s on Tuesday as southerly breezes pick up. We’ll stay mild on Wednesday with more 30s headed our way. Passing snow showers are likely Wednesday along with additional breezes as a clipper system passes on by.

Yet another clipper is expected late Thursday into Friday. This one has the potential to produce some accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday morning, something that has been lacking with a lot of the recent systems. At first glance, several inches appear possible but look for more specifics later in the week. A sloppy mess could develop during the day Friday with highs getting well into the 30s once again.

Things settle down a bit for the weekend but seasonably cold air funnels back in from Canada.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

TODAY: Partly cloudy & seasonable. HIGH: 26

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Flurries possible. LOW: 15, steady or slowly rising late

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy, & mild. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Passing snow showers, mix possible too. Breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably cold. Snow develops by late evening. HIGH: 25 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Early morning snow the passing snow and/or rain showers. HIGH: 38 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder. HIGH: 17 LOW: 4

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. HIGH: 23

