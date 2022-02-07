BRIGHTER SKIES MONDAY PM, MORE CLIPPERS ON THE WAY

Some flurries are possible tonight as clouds move back overhead. Look for lows mainly in the teens. Temperatures begin to slowly rise prior to dawn given the thickening cloud cover. A breezy south wind develops for Tuesday, pushing temperatures above average.

Highs will range from upper 20s NORTH to the upper 30s SOUTH on Tuesday afternoon. The day should be dry, but spotty light snow could develop at night. Lows into Wednesday morning will be mild for February... generally in the mid/upper 20s.

Wednesday will be mild and breezy with highs in the upper half of 30s and west wind gusts to 25 mph. Passing snow showers or a light mix are likely Wednesday, but any accumulation should stay under an inch. Still, some roads may become slippery even with surface temps above freezing.

Another quick system is expected late Thursday into Friday. This one has the potential to produce some minor accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday morning. At first glance, a couple of inches would be possible, but look for more specifics later in the week. Some rain may mix in at times as well. Regardless, Friday looks breezy and mild with highs well into the 30s once again. Colder air returns this weekend with Saturday’s highs likely back in the teens.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: S 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Flurries possible. LOW: 15 (steady or slowly rising)

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy, & mild. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with passing snow showers or wintry mix. Breezy but mild. HIGH: 37 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: Seasonably cold with more clouds than sun. Snow at night. HIGH: 25 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Early morning snow then a light wintry mix. Mostly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 7

SATURDAY: Colder and blustery with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 15 LOW: 3

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late snow showers NORTH. HIGH: 23 LOW: 8

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few northern flakes. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 25

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.