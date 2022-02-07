Ashwaubenon, Tomashek in midst of special season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Jaguars, behind 41 points from senior Marcus Tomashek, dethroned De Pere earlier this year 58-56. And that win? Has Ashwaubenon believing they can achieve something special.

“We didn’t think that we were going to lose. we come into games thinking we are just as good as the other team, which we are, and that’s how we are going to approach games the rest of the season,” said guard Marcus Tomashek.

“But I definitely think we turned some heads when we won that won. After we won that one I knew this was going to be a special run,” said senior guard Matt Imig.

“It was an electric atmosphere that night and I think it was a really big statement for us,” s aid junior forward Boone Kirst.

So what makes this squad tick?

“We are really good. We have been really good our whole lives, it’s just that we play so well together,” said Marcus Tomashek.

“They have all played youth baseball together, youth flag football together. They just have all grown up together and I think that helps,” said head coach Mark Tomashek.

“The trust that we all have in each other. Whether it is the sophomore players that take the big shots at the end of the game or if it’s me at the end of the games, we trust each other,” said Marcus Tomashek.

And they follow Tomashek’s lead.

“He is the best player I have ever played with. When we are down, when we need anything, we know who to go to. We know who the man is. Marcus is just so relentless. He is going to get him,” said Imig.

And in that don’t-sleep-on-us showing against the top team in the state? The star just couldn’t miss.

“It just felt good to make the shots when they counted, and give my team a chance to win. It was just different that night with that crowd in that game,” said Marcus Tomashek.

At the next level? Tomashek will play for Michigan Tech. And his competitiveness is next level.

“When he grew into his body a little bit, then just his competitive nature and his want and his drive and determination came out. I think that’s what sets him apart right now. I think it rubs off. When one of your top players is extremely competitive, everyone else has to meet that,” said Mark Tomashek.

The conference crown will likely be decided in a rematch against the Red Birds on Friday night. And these guys are ready.

“We are getting a lot of teams’ best shots. And all the guys in our locker room, we believe that we can beat any team at any given time. And that’s how we are going into any game, thinking we can beat any team,” said Kirst.

“I think every high school team’s goal is to go to state and make a run deep in the playoffs with these guys. We don’t want this season to end and I think we just need to keep working the way we are right now and we will see where it goes from there,” said Imig.

“I think we can make a pretty good run,” said Marcus Tomashek.

Ashwaubenon is 17-1 and ranked #6 in Division 2. Should be a fun run for sure.

