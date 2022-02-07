Advertisement

64% of Americans are fully vaccinated, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that 212 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That amounts to 64% of Americans, as of Sunday.

More than 89 million Americans have been boosted, which amounts to 27% of the total U.S. population.

Alabama is the only state where less than half of residents are vaccinated.

About 1 in 5 eligible Americans older than 5 have not received any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite cold temperatures, ice is still dangerously thin in some spots on Lake Winnebago.
Man escapes truck that broke through thin Lake Winnebago ice
San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna, a 40-year-old restaurant owner, was put into a medically...
49ers fan in coma after punch during NFC championship
A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of...
Suspect in shooting at apartment in Milwaukee suburb dies
Identity Theft
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to avoid falling victim to identity theft
Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe...
Supreme Court won’t take challenge to absentee ballot boxes

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes
A Utah man stops stranger from jumping off of an overpass. ()
Man intervenes when he sees man about to jump from overpass
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial of 3 ex-officers in Floyd killing to resume after COVID pause