3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The Fish School of Rock

Brad talks about a discovery that fish not only communicate with sound but sing in choruses
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We all know that fish travel in schools, but it’s the “School of Rock” at the Great Barrier Reef.

Brad Spakowitz talks about the incredible discovery that many fish in the Great Barrier Reef communicate with sound. Not only that, but they sing in chorus.

How do they do it? When do they do it? And more importantly, what does it sound like?

Brad brings you a showstopping 3 Brilliant Minutes!

(And to our relief, they’re not singing “Baby Shark.”)

