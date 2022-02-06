Thousands attend Packers ‘Project Play 60′ event at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There were smiles galore at Lambeau Field on Saturday, as kiddos released all their energy getting their 60 minutes of physical activity at the Green Bay Packers annual event.

The ‘Project Play 60′ event was given the stamp of approval from many of the kids participating.

”I would probably give it like a 9 out of 10,” said Aaron Pace, event-goer.

Around 3,000 folks attended the free event for some fun and physical activity, that’s focused on getting kids out of the house to get moving.

Folks say they were happy it was inside the atrium once again. As opposed to last year, when an express version was held outside in the upper concourse.

“You can just see them take off as soon as they’ve been checked in. They’ve got the headbands on ready to go, and then over at our entertainment stage have been really doing a great job with some Simon says challenges, and different interactive games, and showing their competitiveness,” said Amanda Wery, Community Outreach Senior Coordinator, Green Bay Packers.

There were plenty of activities for kids to participate in, in the atrium kids could choose from a rock climbing wall, a variety of obstacle courses, inflatable’s, a field goal challenge, and a quarterback unit.

Then upstairs, a mindful yoga session with Bellin Health to strengthen kids minds and bodies, face painting, and a large area for ninja and gymnastic courses.

“It’s reminding youth and families to get out and be active, 60 minutes a day, and then carrying that through the week,” said Wery.

”So that you have a healthy maintaining body, so that you can move around,” said Cami Milakovich, event-goer.

The fan favorites were the hula hoop contests, magic tricks, and the bounce house’s.

