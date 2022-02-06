Advertisement

MILDER WITH A MORE ACTIVE PATTERN THIS WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Although the past week has been generally quiet for the past week, snow chances will pick up throughout the middle of the week. The snow should be light in nature, but still something to watch. Otherwise, temperatures will continue to climb through the middle of the week.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day, and once again, most areas will have a chance to see some light snowfall throughout the day. As a week front moves through the area, Northern areas will see light snow showers this afternoon. Areas like the Fox Valley and Lakeshore, these light snow showers will make it into your neck of the woods throughout the evening hours. Highs today will be milder with most of us making it into the low 30s despite the cloud cover in place.

To start the week, the forecast looks quiet. Monday will feature seasonable temperatures in the mid 20s, while Tuesday temperatures will have climbed back into the 30s. Thirty degree temperatures will stick around through Wednesday, but a disturbance moving through will drop those temperatures again by Thursday, and also brings us a chance of some light snow.

The best chances for widespread snowfall will come late Thursday into Friday. A clipper system will traverse the northern part of the state, and will bring with it snow showers. Amounts remain uncertain at this time so make sure to check back for updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SW/W 5-15+ MPH

MONDAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow afternoon/evening. HIGH: 31

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Evening flakes. LOW: 10

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. HIGH: 24 LOW: 7

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder. HIGH: 34 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Spotty snow showers. Breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: Clouds increase. Snow showers LATE. HIGH: 26 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: Light morning snow. HIGH: 32 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. HIGH: 20

