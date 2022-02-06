Man escapes truck that broke through thin Lake Winnebago ice

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man escaped his truck after it broke through thin Lake Winnebago ice Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred approximately half of a mile north of Frazier Point at Lakeside Park in the City of Fond du Lac before 2:29 p.m., according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

The 51-year-old male had been traveling alone from west to east on Lake Winnebago near multiple large cracks on the southern end of the lake, investigation determined. Weak ice caused his truck to break through.

The man was able to climb out of his pickup truck after throwing his phone out onto the ice, Sergeant Logan Will reported. By the time he climbed out, the lower half of his body had already been submerged.

He called 911 and “indicated he was wet and attempting to make his way to a nearby ice shanty,” a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office press release reads. He successfully reached the shanty and used it to block wind until help arrived.

Deputies reached the man with help from a “Good Samaritan and his UTV” prior to transporting him to Lakeside West, Sergeant Will said.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, City of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue and wardens from the Wisconsin DNR all responded to the scene.

The man reported no injuries and was released.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office advised the community to stay up to date with current ice conditions, despite recent cold temperatures.

“This crack spans far beyond this location, and there are miles of cracks similar to this throughout all of Lake Winnebago, so we don’t want anyone thinking this is the only area of concern. A local fishing club page has advised this is one of the more concerning and lengthier cracks they have seen in several decades,” Sheriff Ryan F. Waldschmidt posted on Facebook.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office flew a drone over the lake after the incident to collect photos. The drone also took thermal images that showcase yellow heat signatures—indicating very thin ice or even open water.

Thermal imaging shows areas of very thin ice on Lake Winnebago. (Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office | Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)

The truck is still completely submerged under the water and marked by GPS coordinates.

The owner has 30 days to remove the vehicle.

The red circle indicates where the truck fell through, approximately 3/4 of a mile north of Lakeside Park (Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office | Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.