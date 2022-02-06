Lawsuit appealed over Mormon church use of donations

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - James Huntsman is persisting in his argument that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints used donations the church solicited for charity for commercial purposes.

Huntsman, a member of one of Utah’s most prominent families, is asking the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to consider his accusations.

He is seeking $5 million in damages from the church.

A federal judge in California dismissed his complaint in September, saying no reasonable juror would believe that church leaders made false statements about how tithing funds would be used.

