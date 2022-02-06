Ice bowling and ice golf at Fish Creek Winterfest to support student athletes

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the annual Fish Creek Winterfest in Door County was back today, February 5, for it’s 34th year.

A main attraction on the frozen water was ice golf. Anyone who landed a hole-in-one at the Winterfest would win $500. A feat even some snowmobilers wanted to witness.

“Well it’s just a fun and crazy event in the middle of winter,” Mike Felhofer, an ice bowling volunteer at Fish Creek Winterfest, emphasized. “About this time you’re feeling a little cooped up. Up here in Fish Creek they’ve done this for the longest time because it’s just fun.”

Besides ice golf, one of the most popular activities is ice bowling. There was also a football toss and ice hockey. All games helping raise about $20,000 annually for the Sevastopol School District Pioneer Athletic Booster Club that typically hosts five to six fundraisers a year.

“This is one of our bigger ones,” a father with the Pioneer Booster Club, Rob Rankin, shared. “We get volunteers. We’ve got teachers. We’ve got student athletes. We’ve got parents, grandparents. I’ve even got a couple volunteers who don’t have anything to do with the school but just thought this was fun.”

“I grew up in Door County so it’s just what you do,” Felhofer said about enjoying the winter themed activities. “Door County is really a pretty small community. You know everybody or you know somebody who knows them so it’s just about coming together. Things are a little bit quiet in the off-season so we make our own fun.”

The booster club supports athletes from kindergarten through senior year of high school.

“We give all the money back to the kids at the school as far as teams that need equipment,” Rankin said. “Anything that the teams need that the school can’t fund we try to help them out.”

“I think it’s great for the team,” Sevastapol High School senior and softball player, Kristen Daubner, said. “It gets us all together. It’s something outside and other than softball at the moment. It’s just a great time.”

In case you missed it, you can come to next year’s Winterfest which will likely be the first weekend in February.

