Advertisement

Ice bowling and ice golf at Fish Creek Winterfest to support student athletes

WATCH: Fish Creek Winterfest back for 34th year
By Annie Krall
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the annual Fish Creek Winterfest in Door County was back today, February 5, for it’s 34th year.

A main attraction on the frozen water was ice golf. Anyone who landed a hole-in-one at the Winterfest would win $500. A feat even some snowmobilers wanted to witness.

“Well it’s just a fun and crazy event in the middle of winter,” Mike Felhofer, an ice bowling volunteer at Fish Creek Winterfest, emphasized. “About this time you’re feeling a little cooped up. Up here in Fish Creek they’ve done this for the longest time because it’s just fun.”

Besides ice golf, one of the most popular activities is ice bowling. There was also a football toss and ice hockey. All games helping raise about $20,000 annually for the Sevastopol School District Pioneer Athletic Booster Club that typically hosts five to six fundraisers a year.

“This is one of our bigger ones,” a father with the Pioneer Booster Club, Rob Rankin, shared. “We get volunteers. We’ve got teachers. We’ve got student athletes. We’ve got parents, grandparents. I’ve even got a couple volunteers who don’t have anything to do with the school but just thought this was fun.”

“I grew up in Door County so it’s just what you do,” Felhofer said about enjoying the winter themed activities. “Door County is really a pretty small community. You know everybody or you know somebody who knows them so it’s just about coming together. Things are a little bit quiet in the off-season so we make our own fun.”

The booster club supports athletes from kindergarten through senior year of high school.

“We give all the money back to the kids at the school as far as teams that need equipment,” Rankin said. “Anything that the teams need that the school can’t fund we try to help them out.”

“I think it’s great for the team,” Sevastapol High School senior and softball player, Kristen Daubner, said. “It gets us all together. It’s something outside and other than softball at the moment. It’s just a great time.”

In case you missed it, you can come to next year’s Winterfest which will likely be the first weekend in February.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: After the surge, the plunge
Daylight icy view of Dartford Inn
Fire destroys Dartford Inn, Northeast Wisconsin’s first motel
Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe...
Supreme Court won’t take challenge to absentee ballot boxes
While the loss of the house is hard, Green said she’s not bitter. She knows mental health and...
Manitowoc teen no longer getting family home ruined in fire
Investigative reporting from Action 2 News
FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATION: Financing company linked to Summit Contracting under fire from federal watchdog

Latest News

WATCH: Fish Creek Winterfest back for 34th year
WATCH: Fish Creek Winterfest back for 34th year
WATCH: Lambeau hosts "Project Play 60" event
WATCH: Lambeau hosts "Project Play 60" event
A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of...
Suspect in shooting at apartment in Milwaukee suburb dies
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner celebrated as Hasty Pudding’s Woman of Year