Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore turns old metal into homes for Habitat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A little-known recycling program at the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore has been an additional source of revenue to help build and finance Habitat homes.

What started out as an Eagle Scout project, turned into a new way to increase the ReStore’s income, all from old scrap metal.

“By taking things that can’t be sold in the store, taking them apart, sorting the metal, and then the recycling company would come pick it up and pay us for it,” said Maureen Meinhardt, Chief Operating Officer, Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.

The Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore is all about reusing and repurposing materials in order to keep items out of landfills.

But the other way Restore reinforced its focus on reusing materials, is with the implementation of a metal recycling program.

The program has been around for 13 years after metals like brass, copper, steel, aluminum, and mixed metal started to pile up in the store’s back room.

About 20 volunteers dedicate their time specifically to this project, Monday-Saturday.

“We call them the ‘metal heads,’ the volunteers that sort the metal and take things apart, they know what’s most profitable and they look for that,” said Meinhardt.

ReStore says the program used to average about $2,000 a month.

“In the last six months, we have cleaned out some office buildings that had a lot of metal stuff in there. But since we’ve been cleaning out office buildings, we’ve been averaging the last few months over $10,000 a month, just in metal recycling income,” Meinhardt said.

All the proceeds from the metal recycling program goes to the Homeownership Program, to help build homes for families across Greater Green Bay.

At the same time, they are diverting tons of items from our landfills.

“In the last fiscal year, we diverted $1.4 million pounds of materials. So that’s what we’ve sold that doesn’t go into a landfill, it goes into somebody’s home again or business again,” said Meinhardt.

ReStore wants more people to know that just as you would drop off items to re-sell, you can also donate your old, or broken metal to the program.

