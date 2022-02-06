A FEW SNOW CHANCES DURING THE WORK WEEK

A few weather makers will be moving through the area during the week. The best chance of a decent snowfall looks to be with the one Thursday into Friday.

For Sunday night... look for scattered snow showers to taper during the evening. Temperatures by sunrise will be in the single digits and teens with wind chills in the 0s & -0s. It’ll be a chilly start to our Monday.

Highs top out in the 20s Monday under variably cloudy skies, with 30s returning on Tuesday.

Scattered snow showers and breezy conditions return Wednesday. Highs will be mild even with the unsettled weather... mainly mid to upper 30s. Not too bad for February.

A more potent clipper system is expected sometime from Thursday afternoon into Friday. This one may pack a little more of a punch and actually produce some decent snow across the region. Very early projections suggest 2-6″ COULD fall but it’s way to early to be overly confident on actual numbers considering the weak systems of late. Keep praying if you are a snow lover!

High pressure builds in for next weekend. That should mean brighter skies and seasonably chilly conditions once again.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: SSW 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Evening flakes. LOW: 10

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. HIGH: 24 LOW: 8

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Milder. HIGH: 34 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Passing snow showers. Breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 13

THURSDAY: Clouds increase. Chance of afternoon & evening snow. HIGH: 25 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Snow showers. HIGH: 32 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy & colder. HIGH: 20 LOW: -4

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 23

