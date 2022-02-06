Advertisement

6 Cuban migrants rescued from sinking vessel off Florida

Coast Guard (Generic Image)
Coast Guard (Generic Image)(HNN File (custom credit))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - A half dozen Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast.

A Coast Guard boat spotted the vessel Thursday about 40 miles off Key Largo.

Capt. Shawn Koch says the boat didn’t have lifejackets or safety equipment, and that the people on the vessel likely wouldn’t have survived the night if they hadn’t been rescued.

The migrants were repatriated to Cuba.

The rescue came two weeks after a boat believed to be used for human smuggling capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas. Only one of the 40 passengers survived.

